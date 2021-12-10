“I think you’re always evolving and changing to make sure you’re doing the best things for your players,” Sirianni said. “I think we definitely changed who we had been and who we are, and to find out what we do best. I don’t want to talk about particular plays, but our style is being together, playing together as a team, being tough and being physical. And so that’s kind of the mentality we have, the identity that we have, of ‘Hey, this is who we are,’ and we’re just trying to tailor things around that to allow those things to shine – the togetherness and the toughness and the physicality of the game. And that’s what I think we’ve been doing these last two months of the season.”