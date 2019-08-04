PHILADELPHIA — Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has a sprained ligament in his left knee and is expected to miss several weeks.

Grugier-Hill was on the field for Sunday night’s open practice at Lincoln Financial Field wearing an immobilizer on his left leg and using crutches. He could miss six to eight weeks.

Grugier-Hill started 10 games last season after playing mostly on special teams his first two years. He was playing well in training camp and is expected to play an important role on defense when he returns.

