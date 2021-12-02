STATS AND STUFF: The Eagles are 4-3 on the road and play at MetLife Stadium for the second straight week after a poor performance in a loss last Sunday to the Giants. .... Philadelphia has scored more than 40 points in multiple games this season for the first time since 2017. The Eagles have scored 30-plus points five times. … The Eagles have 1,078 yards rushing in the last five games. They’ve rushed for 200-plus yards in three straight games for the first time since 1978. They’ve had 175-plus yards rushing yards in five straight for the first time since 1950. ... Philadelphia has 18 rushing TDs this season, the most it has gotten through 12 games since 22 in 1953. ... Hurts threw three interceptions last week after he only had five in the first 10 games. ... Hurts has run for more than 50 yards in six consecutive games, the longest by an Eagles QB since Cunningham did it six times in a row in 1990. It’s also the longest streak by an Eagles player since RB DeMarco Murray in 2015. ... DT Javon Hargrave already has a career-high seven sacks. ...Kelce will make his 118th consecutive regular-season start, the longest streak by any NFL center since Chris Myers started 123 in a row from 2007-14 for Denver and Houston. ... The Jets have already surpassed their win total from last season, when they went 2-14. ... Wilson finished 14 of 24 for 145 yards against Houston, and had a touchdown scramble. He played through some soreness in his right knee, but was not limited at practice this week. ... RB Austin Walter had one career carry entering last week. The former Rice standout was elevated from the practice squad and had 38 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts in his Jets debut. ... RG Alijah Vera-Tucker, the No. 14 overall draft pick in April, has allowed one sack in 466 pass-blocking snaps. ... New York allowed 202 total yards to the Texans, the fewest it’s given up since 2018. ... DE John Franklin-Myers had two sacks and an interception, becoming the franchise’s first player to accomplish that feat since Lance Mehl in 1985. He has six sacks this season, making him the first Jets D-lineman with at least six and an INT since Muhammad Wilkerson in 2013.