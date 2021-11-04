“With me being a first-year head coach, there are things that are happening for the first time,” Staley said. “I think that you’re going to say that a lot when you’re in this position because the dynamics of being a head coach, there’s just a lot of them. When you’re responsible for all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams — roster management, off the field performance; you’re responsible for a lot. There’s definitely a learning curve. Situationally, managing the game, that component, is something that I’m proving all of the time.”