NOTES: Asked whether he will retain Jonathan Gannon if the defensive coordinator doesn’t get any of the head coaching jobs for which he is scheduled to interview, Sirianni said that while he is “really happy with the people that we have in this building,” he is still evaluating his staff. ... Roseman said he sees a role for DE Brandon Graham, who will attempt to come back from a torn Achilles in 2022, after turning 34 in April. ... Roseman extolled the contributions of veteran right guard Brandon Brooks but did not respond to a report about Brooks retiring after a string of injuries. ... Roseman acknowledged that having so many high picks this year makes it possible to use some of them to add 2023 picks.