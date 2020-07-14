Peters has started 201 games in his career, including six playoff games. He played right tackle one season in Buffalo before switching to the left side in 2006.
The Eagles selected Andre Dillard with the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft to play left tackle. Dillard started four games as a rookie.
