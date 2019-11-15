Ajayi hasn’t played in the NFL since he tore an ACL last Oct. 7. He had 592 yards rushing in 10 games in 2017, including playoffs, after the Eagles acquired him from Miami midway through the season.
Ajayi ran for 57 yards in Philadelphia’s 41-33 win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and linebacker Nigel Bradham are out Sunday because of ankle injuries.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD