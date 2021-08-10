Notes: The Eagles announced that veteran DE Ryan Kerrigan had thumb surgery and is expected to miss 7 to 10 days. ... First-round rookie WR DeVonta Smith, recovering from an MCL sprain, jogged around some cones with a pressure sleeve on his left leg. ... S K’Von Wallace also is week-to-week after sustaining a strained groin in practice. ... WR Michael Walker rode the cart inside after crumpling with a recurrence of a foot injury. ... RB Kerryon Johnson’s attempt at pass-blocking vs. DE Derek Barnett ended with Johnson flying backward, head over heels ... CB Darius Slay, asked to name a receiver who has impressed him, identified “Ugly Quez” Watkins. Slay did not explain the nickname. ... Reagor was an outside receiver last season but has done a lot of work in the slot in this camp. Reagor said he played the slot a lot in high school and college. “It’s not nothing new. ... just getting back to my roots,” he said.