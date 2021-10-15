“We have strong convictions and strong feels of what we think it is. Now, do we know 100% what our identity is? No. I don’t actually think anybody in the NFL knows 100% what their identity is right now in game six. I think you’re still building — even the teams that have been together for a long time. ... We are growing, we are finding it out more and more each week, and obviously we’re accelerating that as much as we possibly can to put our guys in the best position we possibly can put them in.”