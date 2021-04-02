“We’ve been synonymous with being an advocate for the autism community, so I started receiving phone calls from families to say: ‘I know you don’t do this, but can you help us?’” Ryan Hammond, the executive director of the Eagles Autism Foundation, said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “They were stories like: ‘My child hasn’t left the house in over a year because they struggle with social distancing and wearing a mask,’ or ‘we’re eligible for a vaccine but we haven’t been able to go because my child waited in a line for hours at a convention center.’ So while there is different opportunities available for those who are eligible for the vaccine, that accessibility became a real challenge for families. So in just hearing their stories it really motivated me to say — what can we do about this.”