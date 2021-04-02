The Eagles partnered with Divine Providence Village, a residential facility outside Philadelphia that serves individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities, to provide the vaccines. Everyone who received a vaccine last week will return to the stadium this month for a second dose.
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has a personal connection to autism, so funding its research has been an important initiative for him and the franchise. The team’s foundation has raised more than $10 million in three years.
“Jeffrey Lurie is the real visionary behind this,” Hammond said. “He dreamed to use our platform really to drive critical resources and funding for the autism community, and doing that, recognizing that football in particular is a unifier, knowing that this could be really special. ... Every dollar that we raise is invested in cutting-edge research and programs, so from a philanthropic standpoint you feel really great about investing in a cause that truly is giving back where every dollar is transformational.
“It’s evolved into so much more than a day, which started out with our fundraiser, our Eagles Autism Challenge, bike ride, run, walk. The entire organization there has just become weaved authentically into the fabric of our brand and really it’s about who we are every day.”
