STATS AND STUFF: Philadelphia has scored 30 or more points seven times. ... The Eagles have run for at least 125 yards in nine consecutive games for the third time in franchise history and the first since 1949. They need 160 rushing yards to set a single-season franchise record. ... Hurts threw for 296 yards and a TD and ran for two in the Eagles’ last game against Washington. ... Hurts is second in the NFL with 100 explosive plays, defined as passing plays of 16-plus yards and rushing plays of 10-plus yards. ... WR DeVonta Smith is fourth among rookies with 821 yards receiving. ... TE Dallas Goedert had seven catches for a career-high 135 yards in the last meeting. ... LB T.J. Edwards had a career-high 16 tackles in Week 16 to reach 100 tackles in a season for the first time. ... LB Alex Singleton made 11 tackles and had a pick-6 against the Giants. ... S Rodney McLeod got his 15th career interception in the New York game. ... Taylor Heinicke has thrown for a TD in nine consecutive games. ... Heinicke was 7 of 22 for 121 yards and two INTs in the blowout loss at Dallas before being replaced by Kyle Allen. ... RBs Jaret Patterson and Wendell Smallwood could get the bulk of the carries for Washington. Patterson rushed for his first NFL TD at Philadelphia in the teams’ last game. Smallwood was a 2016 pick of the Eagles and played three seasons for them. ... WR Terry McLaurin needs 101 yards receiving for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. ... WR Dyami Brown led the team with a career-high 53 yards receiving last week at Dallas. ... DT Jonathan Allen has a career-high 8½ sacks this season and was voted a Pro Bowl starter for the first time in his career. ... LBs Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis missed the Cowboys game because of virus concerns. ... CB Kendall Fuller has a career-high 14 passes defensed this season.