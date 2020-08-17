Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the early game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. Fowler will already be in New York for the U.S. Open tennis tournament.
ESPN is hoping this booth has a little more staying power. It has had frequent changes since Mike Tirico went to NBC in 2016. Tirico was the play-by-play voice for 10 seasons (2006-15) and teamed with Jon Gruden for the last seven. Sean McDonough took over for Tirico for 2016 and ’17 and worked with Gruden.
After Gruden left to take over as Raiders coach and McDonough sought to move back to college football, ESPN went with the three-man booth of Tessitore, Jason Witten and McFarland in 2018. Witten struggled as an analyst and decided to return to the playing field last year.
