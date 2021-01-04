Coach Bruce Arians described the injury as a hyperextension and said there was little swelling in the knee Monday. He’s hopeful Evans can get on the practice field Thursday in preparation for Saturday night’s NFC wild-card game at Washington.
The Bucs (11-5) are in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
“If he’s 80% we’d have to fight to keep him off the field,” Arians said. “At 80%, he’s better than some guys at 100.”
