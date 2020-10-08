Fournette (ankle), averaging 5.1 yards per carry in three games, was doubtful after missing last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Receiver Chris Godwin, running back LeSean McCoy, defensive lineman Khalil Davis, quarterback Ryan Griffin, receiver Josh Pearson, guard Aaron Stinnie and receiver Justin Watson are inactive for Tampa Bay.
The Bears’ inactives are safeties Deon Bush and Sherrick McManis, offensive lineman Arlington Hambright, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers, receiver Riley Ridley and linebacker Trevis Gipson.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.