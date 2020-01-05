Impermanence is a core concept in football, yet somehow it doesn’t make the end seem any less sudden or upsetting. We probably witnessed two top 10 all-time QBs — Brady a GOAT candidate, Brees higher on the list than perceived — descend from the height of relevance. They may not be done playing, but it’s not their era anymore. That will become even clearer as the playoffs progress without them, and the nation becomes more fascinated with the electrifying talents of 24-and-under AFC superstars Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. And on the NFC side, there’s the heavyweight bout between the long-established Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson in the divisional round.

Of the eight teams remaining in the playoffs, four have quarterbacks age 28 or younger. Wilson, Kirk Cousins and Ryan Tannehill are only 31, which traditionally has been about the start of a durable signal caller’s prime. At 36, Rodgers is the one old dude left, but it’s not like he stands like a statute in the pocket and merely reflects the talent around him. He remains a mobile, improvisational wizard.

AD

AD

For much of the 2019 season, it felt like the younger quarterbacks were on a collision course with the masters of the position. It felt like a changing of the guard would be verified or refuted in spectacular postseason fashion. But that’s out now. And the fact that the legends had merely decent games and couldn’t carry their teams to such showdowns just might provide the most convincing evidence that the shift already has occurred.

Of course, Brady and Brees can get back to a championship level. But to do so, they will have to function as complementary players more than ever before. Their success will be more dependent on their teammates. They still can flash greatness. They still can take command at critical moments. They still have imperishable knowledge and feel for the game. But it’s foolish now to ask them to be transcendent performers all the time. Their durability cannot be assumed, either.

Brady, who will be 43 by the time next season begins, dismissed retirement talk, calling it “pretty unlikely.” For him, the question is whether he continues in New England. Could he and the Patriots end their six-title partnership? It’s asinine to consider on some levels. It’s also a textbook NFL ending. Coach Bill Belichick must fear that holding on too long will hinder the franchise’s chances of success in the Brady afterlife. On the other hand, Brady has too much pride to be forced out or minimized. As a true free agent for the first time, he could be open to being wooed. The problem is, it would have to be a loaded, rising squad seemingly a quarterback away from contention, and there is no obvious fit right now.

AD

AD

Brees was noncommittal — disturbingly so if you’re a New Orleans Saints fan — when asked about his future. In recent years, he had eliminated any uncertainty quickly after the season. But after a 26-20 overtime loss to Minnesota, he left the door more open than usual. Brees, who turns 41 on Jan. 15, is also scheduled to be a free agent. And the Saints went 5-0 with backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater when Brees was out with an injured thumb. And Coach Sean Payton is fascinated with the many talents of Taysom Hill, who is technically a quarterback but absolutely a thrilling football player.

Said Brees: “I’m not making any comments on that, other than, you know, I’ve told you guys this for the last couple years, I’ve always just taken it one year at a time and kind of reevaluate each offseason, and find the things I want to get better at, and move on.”

Whatever Brady and Brees decide, whatever direction their current franchises pursue, let’s keep any lame concerns about their legacies to ourselves. Their legacies are Fort Knox secure. If the last play of Brady’s New England career turns out to be that pick-six, it won’t be the lasting memory. If he comes back and falls into serious decline with the Patriots or elsewhere, it won’t tarnish anything he has accomplished. The same goes for Brees.

AD

AD

We are too obsessed with fairytale endings, and how many athletes actually get one? There’s something else to appreciate when they turn old and human: competitive stamina. It’s remarkable not just that they maintained stardom into their 40s. It’s an extraordinary achievement to persist, period, in such a transient game. At the end, when the skills start eroding and the body aches constantly, they teach the most valuable lessons about their athletic intelligence and determination.

The most poignant moment of the weekend came after Seattle beat Philadelphia, 17-9. Eagles backup quarterback Josh McCown, who is also 40, was forced into action after Carson Wentz suffered a head injury. On a team overwhelmed with injuries, he was outmatched in such an important game. But in his playoff debut after all these years, he played a solid game, completing 18 of 24 passes for 174 yards. He played as well as he could. On the field afterward, he shared a tearful embrace with tight end Zach Ertz. The tears continued when he spoke to reporters as he expressed gratitude, commitment and love of the game as heartfelt as anyone could.

“My wife and my family moved around a lot, been a lot, been there for me,” McCown said. “So to go out there and get to play in a playoff game was special. And I can’t thank them enough for their support. It was a heck of ride. I left it all out there, I know that much. It’s different playing at 40. Your body talks to you a lot.”

AD

AD

Even when persistent athletes stink, even when they look strange wearing different uniforms and representing different cities, there’s something about their audacity to keep competing that completes the process of understanding greatness.

There’s nothing wrong with passing the torch and continuing to run. Brady and Brees deserve to play football for as long as a team will employ them. But the youngsters are ready to rule, and most of them play a different and possibly more dangerous brand. They move swiftly. They invite pressure so they can extend plays and gash defenses. They get hit way more than the traditional pocket passer. And so, if this is the new thing, their career arcs may be different. Their primes may be more in line with players at other positions.

It doesn’t make the new class a lesser version of quarterback, but it does make you consider this: Brady and Brees might be the last on a short list of 40-something star QBs.

Stay mesmerized by the new. It’s their time, and it will be a good time. But remember to marvel at the old for as long as you can.

AD