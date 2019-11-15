Browns coach Freddie Kitchens benched Callaway for Sunday’s game against Buffalo after the receiver arrived late for the game.
Despite his troubled past, Callaway was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round last year. He had 34 catches for 586 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.
Callaway is now a free agent and can sign with any team.
