Smith, a fifth-round draft pick from Florida State in 2014 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, announced last April that he was stepping away from football to “get my world in order.”
The Jaguars fined Smith more than $88,000 for missing the team’s mandatory, three-day minicamp in June. Smith avoided future fines by filing retirement paperwork with the NFL before training camp.
Jacksonville placed him on the league’s reserve/retired list, which paused his contract and freed up a roster spot as well as $9.75 million in salary cap space in 2019. It also protected Smith from fines and NFL testing policies.
Smith has three years remaining on his current deal, which averages $10 million annually in base salary.
