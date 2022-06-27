Ex-Panthers star Luke Kuechly joining radio broadcast team

Placeholder while article actions load

Kuechly, who was known for ability to call out an opponent’s plays pre-snap during his eight-year NFL career, will be in the booth for six Carolina home games against the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers and one road game versus the Cincinnati Bengals in his hometown.

“I just love the Panthers; I love being around it,” Kuechly told the team’s website. “I love the people. I think I want to be attached to the team, and the game, and the organization somehow. I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that’s the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that’s fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina.”