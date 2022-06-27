Ex-Panthers star Luke Kuechly joining radio broadcast team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five-time All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly is returning to the Carolina Panthers as a member of its radio broadcast team.
“I just love the Panthers; I love being around it,” Kuechly told the team’s website. “I love the people. I think I want to be attached to the team, and the game, and the organization somehow. I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that’s the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that’s fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina.”
Jim Szoke will continue to act as the third man in the booth for the games Kuechly doesn’t do.
