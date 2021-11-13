Fowler returned to practice on Wednesday after being placed on IR on Oct. 22 with a knee injury. He wore a brace on his left knee in practice but did not appear to favor the knee.
Fowler started Atlanta’s first five games and had two strip sacks. The two sacks still shares the team lead. The Falcons rank last in the NFL with only 11 sacks.
Falcons tight end Lee Smith (back) and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.
Atlanta elevated tight end Parker Hesse to the active roster.
