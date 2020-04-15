Hawkins had stints with Carolina and Philadelphia in 2018. Overall, he has 43 tackles and seven passes defensed in the NFL.
He had two interceptions in five games with Dallas of the XFL in 2020.
The Falcons, who released starter Desmond Trufant before the free-agent period, are expected to look for help at cornerback in next week’s NFL draft.
