The Falcons needed experience after cutting Desmond Trufant. Isaiah Oliver, a second-round draft pick in 2018, and A.J. Terrell, a first-round pick this year, entered camp as the favorites to land starting jobs. Dennard joins two second-year players, Kendall Sheffield and Jordan Miller, in the competition at cornerback.
Dennard agreed to sign a three-year, $13.5 million deal with Jacksonville in March but the two sides couldn’t finalize the terms. Instead, the free agent became the seventh former first-rounder to sign with the Falcons. The team announced the signing on Monday before their training camp conditioning workout.
Dennard is a native of Dry Branch, Georgia who played at Michigan State.
