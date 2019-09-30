ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have bolstered their safety position by acquiring Johnathan Cyprien from Philadelphia in a trade that sent linebacker Duke Riley to the Eagles.

The teams also swapped 2020 draft picks. The Falcons sent a sixth-round pick to Philadelphia and acquired a seventh-rounder.

The trade comes one week after the Falcons lost strong safety Keanu Neal to a season-ending torn left Achilles tendon.