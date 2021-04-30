Grant (6-0, 197) had 10 career interceptions and was a Thorpe Award finalist as one of the nation’s top defensive backs in 2020.
The Falcons selected Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick on Thursday night.
Atlanta swapped second-round picks with Denver, moving down five slots to No. 40 overall. The trade also included two picks on Saturday with the Falcons acquiring a fourth-round selection and sending the Broncos a sixth-rounder.
The Falcons entered the draft with no quarterback on their depth chart behind starter Matt Ryan, who will by 36 this season. That made quarterback a position of need in the draft as the team needs depth for this season and to develop a future replacement for Ryan.
Earlier Friday, the Falcons addressed the depth issue at quarterback by signing free agent A.J. McCarron to a one-year deal. McCarron, a 2014 fifth-round draft pick from Alabama by Cincinnati, was a backup in Houston the last two seasons.
