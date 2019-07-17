ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a four-year, $57 million contract extension with linebacker Deion Jones.

The new deal, which includes $34 million in guaranteed salary, was announced by the team on Wednesday. The contract carries through the 2023 season.

Jones’ deal is the latest major financial commitment to the defense. On Monday, the Falcons signed defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a four-year, $68 million contract.

Jones, a second-round draft pick in 2016, was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, when he had 138 tackles.

Jones was placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken right foot in the Falcons’ loss to Philadelphia to open last season. He returned for the final five games and is expected to participate when the team opens training camp next week.

