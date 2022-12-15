Falcons aim to keep Saints down, stay in NFC South race

STATS AND STUFF: Ridder was selected in the third round (No. 74 overall) of the draft out of Cincinnati. ... RB Cordarrelle Patterson needs 53 yards rushing for a single-season career-high (618 in 2021). Patterson had 136 scrimmage yards (120 rushing, 16 receiving) and a TD rushing in the Week 1 meeting with New Orleans. ... Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier has 604 yards rushing in 2022 and can surpass Jerious Norwood (633 rush yards in 2006) for second most by a Falcons rookie. ... Rookie WR Drake London has a team-high six receptions for a career-high 95 yards in Week 13. London caught five passes for 74 yards in the previous meeting. ... Jarrett had 1 1/2 sacks in the Week 1 game. Jarrett has at least five sacks in a season for the third time in his career. ... LB Rashaan Evans led Atlanta with a career-high 15 tackles in Week 13 and has nine games with at least 10 tackles this season, which is tied for the most in NFL. Evans has a career-high 134 tackles this season. Evans recovered a fumble in the previous meeting. ... LB Mykal Walker has his first career 100-tackle season (101) in 2022. He had two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in the previous meeting. ... Saints QB Andy Dalton completed 20 of 28 passes (71.4%) for 229 yards and a TD without an interception in Week 13. ... RB Alvin Kamara has 51 receptions, his fifth-career 50-catch season. Kamara has 983 scrimmage yards (550 rushing, 433 receiving) and needs 17 more for his sixth-straight 1,000-yard season from scrimmage since entering the NFL in 2017. Kamara has been held below 100 scrimmage yards in five straight games. ... Olave had 65 yards receiving in Week 13. He leads all rookies with 887 yards receiving and can become the third New Orleans rookie (along with Marques Colston and Michael Thomas) with 1,000 yards receiving. ... DE Cameron Jordan had his 14th career forced fumble in Week 13. He has 5 1/2 sacks in 2022 and can become the sixth player since 1982 with at least seven sacks in 11 straight seasons. Jordan has 23 sacks in 23 games vs. Atlanta. ... LB Demario Davis had his third career interception in Week 13. Davis has a career-high 6 1/2 sacks in 2022. He needs one more tackle for loss to reach at least 10 for a sixth straight season. ... S Tyrann Mathieu had a fumble recovery in Week 1. ... S Marcus Maye led New Orleans with 11 tackles in Week 13. Maye had nine tackles and a fumble recovery in the previous meeting.