This will be the Falcons’ first new uniform since 2003. The team says it seeks to “create a look that reflects Atlanta’s culture, pride and unity with characteristics influenced by fan and player feedback.”

In the letter to season-ticket holders, Blank said “time and again” he has heard fans request a new look for the team.

“We listened to your feedback,” Blank said.

