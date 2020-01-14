This will be the Falcons’ first new uniform since 2003. The team says it seeks to “create a look that reflects Atlanta’s culture, pride and unity with characteristics influenced by fan and player feedback.”
In the letter to season-ticket holders, Blank said “time and again” he has heard fans request a new look for the team.
“We listened to your feedback,” Blank said.
