Falcons CB Casey Hayward placed on IR with shoulder injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons placed cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve Tuesday.
The duo has been highly effective, helping the Falcons (3-3) get off to a stronger start than expected in a rebuilding year.
Hayward, Terrell and another defensive back, Isaiah Oliver, went out with injuries against the 49ers.
Coach Arthur Smith said Terrell and Oliver were not expected to miss much time, but Hayward’s injury was described as a potentially long-term issue.
The coach did not specify how long Hayward might be out.
Darren Hall, a fourth-round pick in 2021, is expected to take over Hayward’s starting role in the secondary.
