The Falcons also ruled out backup defensive end Charles Harris (ankle), while rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) was listed as doubtful. Both also missed the opener.
Starting left tackle Jake Matthews (knee) is questionable after only taking part in a limited part of practice the past two days.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.