Notes: Smith said OL Matt Gono (neck) and DT Deadrin Senat (upper body injury) will miss all of training camp. Both are on the physically unable to perform list with RT Kaleb McGary. Smith added that McGary, whose injury hasn’t been disclosed, should be able to return “sooner rather than later.”... Blank said he tried to contact Julio Jones before the disgruntled receiver was traded to Tennessee but had no luck. “Julio had certain aspirations and wanted to do it someplace else,” Blank said. “That was not our original intent. We have tremendous regard for the player and for the human being as well. He’s given us 10 great years. That’s about half of my ownership. He set all kinds of records. One thing about football is you want a locker room of players who want to be here. I was disappointed he felt that way.”