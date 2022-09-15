Falcons' Damien Williams misses practice with sore rib

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams was held out of practice for the second consecutive day with a rib injury on Thursday, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams.

Williams had been expected to share carries with Falcons starter Cordarrelle Patterson. Instead, Williams had only two carries for 2 yards before suffering the injury on Atlanta’s second possession of last week’s 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints.