Falcons decline 5th-year option on right tackle Kaleb McGary

Placeholder while article actions load

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have picked up right guard Chris Lindstrom’s $13.2 million fifth-year option while declining the option on right tackle Kaleb McGary. The Falcons’ decision on their two 2019 first-round draft picks were no surprise. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2019 draft from Boston College, has developed into a strength of the Falcons’ offensive line. He didn’t allow a sack while starting all 17 games last season.

McGary, the No. 31 pick from Washington, gave up nine sacks. He will be a free agent after the 2022 season. Germain Ifedi, the former Chicago Bears tackle who signed a one-year deal as a free agent, will compete with McGary at right tackle.

The Falcons added one offensive lineman in last week’s NFL draft, selecting guard Justin Shaffer from Georgia in the sixth round. Shaffer will compete at left guard with Jalen Mayfield, who allowed 11 sacks as a rookie last season.

Shaffer started all 15 games at left guard in Georgia’s national championship season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

GiftOutline Gift Article