FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons’ defense, which was devastated by injuries in 2018, already has lost two players in training camp.

Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Tuesday that safety J.J. Wilcox will miss the season with a right knee injury. Also, defensive tackle Michael Bennett has suffered a broken ankle and will miss the start of the season. Both were hurt on Monday’s opening day of camp.

The injuries follow defensive end Steven Means’ season-ending Achilles tendon injury in organized team activities in May. Means started four games in 2018.

Wilcox worked with the first-team defense this offseason while Keanu Neal continued his rehabilitation from a knee injury.

Atlanta lost linebacker Deion Jones and both safeties, Neal and Ricardo Allen, to injured reserve last season.

___



In this photo taken Monday, July, 22, 2019, Atlanta Falcons defensive back J.J. Wilcox (29) is helped off the field by teammates Damontae Kazee (27) and strong safety Keanu Neal (22) after being injured during their NFL training camp football practice Monday, July 22, 2019, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (John Bazemore/Associated Press)

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.