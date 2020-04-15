FREE AGENCY: Lost LB De’Vondre Campbell, DE Vic Beasley, TE Austin Hooper, OG Wes Schweitzer, DE Adrian Clayborn, DT Jack Crawford, P Matt Bosher, SS Kemal Ishmael, DE Ra’Shede Hageman, DT Michael Bennett. Released TE Luke Stocker, OT Ty Sambrailo, Freeman and Trufant. Acquired TE Hayden Hurst. Signed RB Todd Gurley, OLB Dante Fowler, WR Laquon Treadwell, OL Justin McCray, LB LaRoy Reynolds, TE Khari Lee, LB Edmond Robinson.
THEY NEED: CB, edge rusher, DT, OG, OT, RB, WR.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, P, PK.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Florida CB CJ Henderson, Alabama CB Trevon Diggs, LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw.
OUTLOOK: After trading one of team’s two second-round picks to acquire Hurst, Falcons could move down in first round for more picks. Dimitroff can be counted on for at least one trade each draft. He already addressed team’s most pressing needs by signing Fowler and Gurley. Cornerback is a priority. With increased pressure to win now, GM won’t ignore need to take top player on his board.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/APNFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.