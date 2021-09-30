STATS AND STUFF: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke grew up in suburban Atlanta and got 10 tickets for family and friends. He also expects a big crowd of students and alumni from Collins Hill High School, which he graduated from in 2011. ... Heinicke threw for two touchdowns, ran for one and had two interceptions against Buffalo. ... The Falcons are the first team Heinicke will face twice. He made his first NFL start against Atlanta in 2018 while with Carolina. ... RB Antonio Gibson had a career-long 73-yard TD catch against the Bills and finished with 104 yards from scrimmage. ... J.D. McKissic ranks second among running backs with 87 catches since the start of last season. ... WR Terry McLaurin has had 60-plus yards receiving in each of the first three games. ... Washington allowed Josh Allen and the Bills to put up 481 yards last week. ... Washington’s opponents are converting on third down 58.7% of the time, ranked second worst in the league. ... LB Cole Holcomb had a team-high 14 tackles in Week 3. ... Falcons WR Calvin Ridley made a team-high eight receptions for 61 yards last weekend, joining Julio Jones as the only players in franchise history to get at least five receptions and 50 receiving yards in 10 consecutive games. ... DE Dante Fowler has a strip-sack in back-to-back games. ... LB Foye Oluokon matched his career high with 14 tackles vs. the Giants. ... LB Deion Jones had his 18th game with double-digit tackles (13) for Atlanta. ... K Younghoe Koo has made 64 of 69 field goal attempts (92.8%) in three seasons with the Falcons.