Fantasy Player To Watch: Ridley has emerged as one of the league’s elite receivers, and his role will only grow now that he’s no longer playing in the shadow of Jones. Ridley had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. Gage could be a steal after hauling in 72 catches for 786 yards and four TDs last season. With much of the focus shifting to Ridley, Gage should be poised for an even more productive season.