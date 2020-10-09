Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) is the only Falcons player listed as out on Friday’s injury report.
Defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), defensive tackle Malon Davidson (knee) and safeties Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) had limited participation in Friday’s practice.
