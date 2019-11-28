Jones, a two-time, first-team All-Pro, leads the Falcons with 64 catches for 950 yards. He has four touchdown catches, but none since Week 3.
Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore are returning after missing two games with foot and hamstring injuries, respectively.
Among other players also inactive for Atlanta are tight ends Austin Hooper and Luke Stocker and defensive end John Cominsky.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.