STATS AND STUFF: The Lions are 0-6-1 on the road. The Falcons 0-5 in Atlanta. The Falcons beat the Jets in London when they were the designated home team. ... Reynolds has rushed for 195 yards the last two weeks, second most by a Lions player in his first two games with the team. Billy Sims is only other Lions player to rush for at least 80 yards in each of his first two games. ... St. Brown already has the franchise rookie mark for most games with seven or more catches (four), and is one away from matching Dorne Dibble’s 1951 mark for most games (five) in a rookie season with 70 or more receiving yards. … Through Week 15, the Lions sport the highest-scoring two-minute offense with 38 points (four touchdowns, three field goals). … Goff is in the top five in the NFL in fourth-quarter passing yards (1,061), and 1,700 of his 3,007 yards have come in the second half of games — when Detroit often is trailing … Thanks to an improved offensive line, Lions running backs have rushed for 493 yards before contact, sixth best in the NFL, and — despite all the personnel changes — are averaging 4.5 yards per rush for the first time since Barry Sanders’ final season in 1998, and just the 14th time in franchise history, with eight players having a run of 20 or more yards this season. ... Falcons QB Matt Ryan’s 365 career TD passes are one behind Eli Manning’s 366 for ninth place. ... Pitts (847) is the fifth rookie TE with at least 800 yards receiving. ... WR Russell Gage has at least 60 yards receiving in his last four games and at least four catches in his last five games.