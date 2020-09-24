STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Falcons are looking to bounce back from a staggering loss to the Cowboys, in which they surrendered an early 20-0 lead and gave up an onside kick that allowed Dallas to kick a winning field goal on the final play. ... The Bears are seeking their first 3-0 start since 2013. That team finished 8-8 and failed to make the playoffs. ... Chicago is averaging 142 yards and 4.7 per carry after ranking 27th in rushing last year. ... QB Mitchell Trubisky ranks 25th in yards (432), 28th in completion percentage (59.4) and 17th in rating (92.7). ... Chicago rookie WR Darnell Mooney, a fifth-round draft pick from Tulane, has caught three passes in each of the first two games. ... Bears LB Khalil Mack is one of two players with 60 or more sacks (62 1/2) and 20-plus forced fumbles since 2014. ... LB Robert Quinn had a strip-sack last week in his Bears debut. ... Atlanta is 0-2 for the first time since 2007, when the team endured a 4-12 season after quarterback Michael Vick was sent to prison for dogfighting and first-year coach Bobby Petrino quit with three games remaining. ... The Falcons became the first NFL team since at least 1933 to score 39 points, commit no turnovers and lose a game. Until Sunday, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, teams were 440-0 in those situations as far as back as records were kept. ... Falcons WR Calvin Ridley leads the league with four touchdown receptions and is tied with Stefon Diggs of the Bills for most receiving yards with 239. ... Atlanta QB Matt Ryan is coming off a four-touchdown performance against the Cowboys. It was the 41st game of his career with at least three TD passes, sending him past Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton for No. 10 on the career list in that category. ... The Falcons are the only team to have four receivers with at least 100 yards through the first two games. After Ridley, Julio Jones is at 181, Russell Gage 160 and TE Hayden Hurst 110. ... Rookie CB Jaylon Johnson ranks second in the NFL with five passes defended. ... S Deon Bush had his first career interception last week. ... Fantasy tip: It might be a good week to sit Ryan, despite his lofty numbers. Jones is dealing with a hamstring issue and the Bears are one of just two teams that have allowed only a single touchdown pass this season.