Falcons lose veteran Taylor to season-ending Achilles injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have lost defensive tackle Vincent Taylor to a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon.
Taylor, 28, spent most of the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ injured reserve list following an ankle injury while starting the season opener.
Taylor signed a one-year deal with Atlanta as a free agent. He was a sixth-round selection in the 2017 draft by the Miami Dolphins and also has played for Buffalo and Cleveland.
Grady Jarrett is the established leader of the three-man defensive line. Taylor was pushing Ta’Quon Graham and Anthony Rush for a starting job.
