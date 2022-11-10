Falcons LT Matthews hurriedly joins team after birth of son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atlanta Falcons starting left tackle Jake Matthews arrived for Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers in time to play after his wife, Meggi, gave birth to a son earlier in the day.

The Falcons posted a video of a Matthews in shorts and a T-shirt jogging down the tunnel at Bank of America Stadium and into the Atlanta locker room about 80 minutes before kickoff to begin preparation for the NFC South matchup.