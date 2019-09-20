FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons punter Matt Bosher (5) works against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, in Atlanta. The Falcons have a new backup plan if punter Matt Bosher hasn’t recovered from a groin injury by Sunday’s game at Indianapolis. Matt Wile worked on punts and kickoffs on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, one day after he was signed to the practice squad. Wile was Minnesota’s punter in 2018, and he spent time with the Falcons in 2016. (Danny Karnik, File/Associated Press)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will be without punter Matt Bosher for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis because of a right groin injury.

Bosher was hurt during pregame warm-ups before last weekend’s victory over Philadelphia. He was able to go against the Eagles, averaging 39.3 yards on three punts, but turned over the kickoff duties to Matt Bryant.

Bosher did not practice at all this week and was ruled out Friday. Coach Dan Quinn says he is hopeful that Bosher will be able to return for next weekend’s game against Tennessee.

Matt Wile was signed to the practice squad this week and will step in to handle punts and kickoffs, as well as holding for kicks while Bosher is out. Wile punted last season for the Minnesota Vikings, averaging 45.2 yards to rank 14th in the league.

Bosher is the only player listed on the Falcons’ injury report for the Indianapolis game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.