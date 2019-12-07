Bosher punted in just three games this season because of the injury to his right groin. Allen has appeared in four games for the Falcons, averaging 39.4 yards while dropping six of 14 punts inside the 20-yard line.

The Falcons also confirmed that first-round pick Chris Lindstrom has been activated from injured reserve and will start Sunday at guard against the Panthers. Tight end Carson Meier was waived.

