Smith also finished his 2018 rookie season on IR with a knee injury.
Smith has rushed for 106 yards with one touchdown this season as Devonta Freeman’s top backup. Smith has 11 catches for 87 yards.
Brian Hill is expected to play behind Freeman against the Saints.
The Falcons signed offensive lineman Sean Harlow from their practice squad.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD