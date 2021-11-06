Ridley was a late scratch for last week’s game against Carolina. He will miss Sunday’s game at New Orleans.
Ridley also missed the Falcons’ 27-20 win over the New York Jets in London on Oct. 10 for what was described as personal reasons. He returned to make a touchdown catch in Atlanta’s 30-28 win at Miami on Oct. 24.
Quarterback Matt Ryan said Wednesday he expects the team will use a committee approach at wide receiver during Ridley’s absence. Tajae Sharpe had five receptions as the fill-in starter for Ridley last week.
