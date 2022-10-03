Falcons put Patterson on IR, seek new starting running back

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons must find a new starting running back after placing Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve on Monday with a knee injury.
Huntley, called up from the practice squad on Saturday, was signed to the 53-man roster on Monday. Huntley had 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 23-20 win over Cleveland on Sunday.
Allgeier led the Falcons with 84 yards rushing on 10 carries against the Browns. Patterson had nine carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Entering the weekend, Patterson ranked third in the NFL in rushing after setting career highs in two of the Falcons’ first three games. He ran for 141 yards in a 27-23 win at Seattle on Sept. 25.
Patterson has rushed for 340 yards with three touchdowns through four games. The former wide receiver has four catches for 28 yards.
