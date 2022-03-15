FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Younghoe Koo, who has give the Atlanta Falcons a reliable option on field goals and extra points since 2019, has signed a five-year, $25.25 million contract as an unrestricted free agent.

Koo leads the NFL with 87 field goals since joining the Falcons in Week 10 of the 2019 season. He has been especially reliable in clutch situations, making 20 of 23 attempts in the fourth quarter and overtime.