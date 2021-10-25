The Falcons defense struggled to contain a Miami team that was averaging just 290 yards per game. The Dolphins put up 413 yards on Atlanta, including a season-high 27 first downs and a 63.6% (7 of 11) success rate on third downs. Miami was able to move the ball effectively through the air (Tua Tagovailoa was 32 of 40 for 291 yards and a career-best four TDs) and on the ground (29 carries for 132 yards, a 4.6-yard average). The Falcons were able to limit the damage with two big interceptions, one in the end zone near the end of the first half, the other on the very next play after Ryan was picked off in Atlanta territory.