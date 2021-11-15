Where to begin? The Falcons managed only 11 first downs and 214 yards against the Cowboys, Quarterback Matt Ryan was awful, and he’s not getting any help from a no-name group of receivers. Stunningly, Atlanta’s wideouts combined for just four catches and 36 yards. The defense was shredded by Dallas’ dynamic attack, giving up four touchdown drives averaging 67 yards in the first half. Dak Prescott pretty much did as he pleased, completing 24 of 31 passes for 296 yards and two TDs. And let’s not forget the special teams, which gave up a blocked punt that accounted for Dallas’ final score in the first-half barrage.