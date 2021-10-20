NOTES: Smith said rookie LG Jalen Mayfield, who has started the first five games, will not be moving to address a need at right tackle. Mayfield worked at right tackle in training camp before moving after LG Josh Andrews was placed on the injured list with a broken hand. Andrews returned just as starting RT Kaleb McGary was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday. With McGary unlikely to return this week, Smith said he’s confident Jason Spriggs can move up at tackle, with possible support from Colby Gossett.